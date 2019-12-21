Bicyclist fatally struck in hit and run, Richmond Police say

Richmond, Va., (WRIC) — A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on the 5600 block of Hull Street at 10:19 p.m., Friday night.

Once on scene, officers discovered a black male in the area, but was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the vehicle involved fled the area, and there is no description of it at this time.

Traffic is temporarily restricted in the 5600 block of Hull Street as officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Roderick Rose at 646-1665.

