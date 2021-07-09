Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Thursday night on Route 1.

Chesterfield Police says the driver of a 2014 Volkswagen sedan was traveling south near Chippenham Parkway when they struck a bicyclist. The injured bicyclist was taken to VCU Medical Center. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. As of 1 a.m. Friday morning, all southbound travel lanes on Route 1 are being diverted onto Chippenham Parkway.

Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap