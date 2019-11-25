Bizarre Bazaar shopping fundraiser to benefit Operation Healing Forces

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–You can shop ’til you drop and help support a local non-profit helping active-duty and recent-veteran wounded, ill and injured Special Operations Forces. Operation Healing Forces offers them and their families therapeutic retreats and getaways so that they can begin the mental, physical, and emotional healing.

Coming up on December 4th, shoppers are invited to shop early at the Bizarre Bazaar at Richmond Raceway Complex to support the charity. They can pay for early access to all of the sellers at the annual craft and gift show. There’s also food and drink and an open bar. You can read all about the fundraiser and get tickets to one of the the three early access levels here.