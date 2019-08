JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Who needs chocolate anyway?

Blue Bell just released their new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor of ice cream.

The flavor is made up of caramel ice cream with vanilla creme-filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.

The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

You can find a full list of Blue Bell’s flavors, as well as other information, at their website.