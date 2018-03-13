Body found Friday on James River ID’d as second missing boater

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Officials have confirmed a body found last week on the shores of the James River in Surry County was that of missing boater Kyle Englehart.

Englehart’s father told 10 On Your Side that officials identified his son through a fingerprint match.

The discovery of Englehart’s body came less than a week after officials identified the body of Austin Savage, who went with Englehart to fix a duck blind on the James River during a winter storm on Jan. 3.

