Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in South Carolina landfill

SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) – The body of 5-year-old South Carolina girl Nevaeh Adams has been found in a landfill, Sumter police said Tuesday.

Adams and her mother were both killed over the summer.

Police say DNA testing confirmed the body found was Nevaeh.

Over 400 searchers from 40 different agencies had to sift through around 4 million pounds of material at the Waste Management-Richland County landfill after authorities decided to relaunch search efforts Sept. 17.

Police say landfill search experts with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified an area where human remains or other evidence in the case might be found.