COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Fire and Rescue recovered a body from the Appomattox River on Thursday during a search for a missing person.

The search was underway to locate Caleb Lubrun, a man who was last seen on March 22, 2022. The body that was found matches Lubrun’s description.

The body was located several hundred yards north of the boat ramp in Colonial Heights where the search was being conducted.

Chesterfield Police Department assisted in the retrieval of the body from the water. The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where they will attempt to identify the body and determine cause of death.