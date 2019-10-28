Bond granted for babysitter charged with murder in 2018 death of Chesterfield infant

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A babysitter charged with murdering a 7-month old girl in Chesterfield last year is out on bond following a court appearance Monday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney told 8News that bond was granted over their objection.

Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzales is charged with homicide and second-degree murder in the death of a 7-month-old girl she was babysitting in 2018.

Chesterfield Police said Ashley Michelle Bonilla-Rodriguez was admitted to Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27, 2018, with severe head trauma.

Godinez-Gonzales was arrested the next day. She was indicted for murder in May.

Bonilla-Rodriguez, who died on Dec. 30, 2018, allegedly suffered an injury while in Godinez-Gonzalez’s car.