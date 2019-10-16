Boxer Patrick Day passes away days after suffering brain injury during Chicago fight

(WGN/AP) — A boxer who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a bout last weekend has passed away.

According to a statement from DiBella Entertainment, Patrick Day, 27, died Wednesday as a result of the injury sustained on October 12 at the Wintrust Arena.

“He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury,” the statement said.

Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday.

Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day (17-4-1, 6 knockouts) to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.

“Patrick Day didn’t need to box. He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living,” the statement said. “He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.”