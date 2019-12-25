1 dead in Shockoe Bottom quadruple shooting on Christmas morning

Live Now
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  One person is dead and three people are injured following a Christmas morning shooting in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Main Street at approximately 12:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found four adult victims suffering gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim is suffering life-threatening injuries. The two other victims are expected to be okay.

Detectives are still searching for information that could lead to an arrest. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

