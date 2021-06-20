1 in custody following police chase to Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A driver is in custody following a police chase through Central Virginia Saturday morning.

The incident unfolded at the 1400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. According to Chesterfield Police, an officer initiated a routine traffic stop for expired registration and a potential drivers license violation. The car refused to stop, traveling at a relatively low speed. The driver continued on south into Colonial Heights. The pursuit then went onto I-95 and into Petersburg, before circling back into Colonial Heights.

After several minutes, Colonial Heights police officers were able to successfully deploy spike stripes, taking out a front tire on the vehicle. The chase ended, and the suspect was taken into custody with no issues.

The entire pursuit lasted 15 minutes. Chesterfield Police, Virginia State Police, Colonial Heights Police, and Petersburg Police all assisted.