RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a young man was shot in an alleyway Wednesday morning in Richmond’s Southside.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to E. 11th Street for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they discovered a 19-year-old man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. No suspect information has been released at this time.