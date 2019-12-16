2 arrested, 1 wanted in Petersburg mob attack

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police arrested two men and are looking for another following a brutal “mob” attack.

Officers were called to Southside Regional Medical Center on Sunday and found a man in critical condition, bleeding from his brain after an assault that happened on the 1300 block of West Wythe Street.

Petersburg Police arrested two men without incident; 20-year-old Darel Scott and 20-year-old Jamil Turner. Both men have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and assault by mob. Turner and Scott are behind bars at Riverside Regional Jail.

Officers are looking for a third suspect and need your help finding 20-year-old Anthony Goode. Goode is charged with the same offenses, but remains at large.

If you know where Goode is or have any information about the attack call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

