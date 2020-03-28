2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Chesterfield wrong-way crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead and five others are seriously injured following a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

Virginia State Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash near the Woods Edge Road exit Friday just before midnight.

They determined a Jeep was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it struck a Nissan head-on and killed two passengers. The Jeep then hit another car before veering off the road.

Five people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation this morning.