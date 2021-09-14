2 teens shot in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after two teens were shot in the city’s Southside Monday night.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a possible shooting. Once on scene, they located two teenage victims, one male and one female. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Both teens were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Fourth Precinct Officers and Detectives continue to investigate this matter. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.