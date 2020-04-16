3 arrests made after police pursuit in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va (WRIC)– Tonight three men are under arrest after a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

A Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Route 288 Northbound near Exit 62 when the suspects took off.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the 8600 block of Dorsey Road in Chesterfield.

Ronald J. Brown and Gerald L. Turner ran away but both were later found in a wooded area.

Melvin J. Scott was taken into custody in Prince George County earlier this afternoon.

Their booking photos are not yet available.

