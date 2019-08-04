Active shooter investigation underway in Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police confirm an active shooter investigation in downtown Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police posted to Twitter just after 3 a.m. Sunday to say they were “actively investigating an active shooter incident in the Oregon District.” The Oregon District is a downtown area with bars, restaurants, and businesses.

A witness tells WRIC sister station WDTN they heard 20-30 shots in the around 1 a.m. Sunday. That witness said they later saw at least five bodies under white sheets lying in the streets.

ABC News says the Kettering Health Network of local hospitals confirms it is treating patients, though no word how many people were transported.

Authorities have not confirmed a number of fatalities or injuries related to the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.