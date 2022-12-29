RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot Wednesday night while serving warrants on a wanted person.

The deputy was called to a home in the 13500 block of West Lane in Amelia County around 6:08 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, the deputy confirmed the male subject was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.

Two additional Virginia State Police troopers responded to assist. After entering, shots were exchanged between authorities and the wanted person. Both the deputy and the wanted person were shot.

The wanted male died on scene.

The deputy was flown from the scene by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Chippenham Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries reported.

Neither trooper was injured. The trooper involved in the shooting as been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. This is in accordance with state police policy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident.

