Bicyclist killed in incident on Hull Street Rd. in Chesterfield, westbound lanes around scene closed for the next several hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking into an incident that happened on Hull Street Rd. early Sunday morning that killed a bicyclist.

Officers say the driver of a 2008 Chevy Tahoe was headed west on U.S. Route 360/Hull Street Rd. around 3:30 a.m. when the cyclist was hit. The victim died at the scene.

Westbound Hull Street Rd. between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard will remain closed for the next several hours, according to police. If you are traveling that way on U.S. Route 360 then plan an alternate route and expect delays approaching the road closures.

The name of the bicyclist is being withheld until notification of next of kin. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

