Early dismissal for students after blown transformer knocks out power at Henrico elementary school

Students at Maybeury Elementary School in Henrico County will be released early Thursday after a blown transformer knocked out power at the school.

‘It could take several hours’ for a new transformer to be up and running,’ Henrico Schools said in a release. Therefore, students will be dismissed beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Henrico Schools released the following plan to parents:

Parents are welcome to come to the school and pick up their student(s) as soon as possible. Bus transportation will be available to take students home beginning at 10:30 a.m. Please meet your student at the bus stop so we can be sure that all students are safely with a parent or guardian. Students on the bus who are not met at the bus stop by a parent or guardian will be driven back to Maybeury where teachers and staff will take good care of them. Daycare and after-school providers are being contacted to take those students early. Please call the main office at (804) 750-2650 if you need to make alternate arrangements for your child.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for your time and attention, and please be sure to thank your child’s teacher, bus driver and the Maybeury staff for their thoughtfulness and quick thinking during the unexpected situation.” — Henrico County Public Schools