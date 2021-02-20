Body pulled from the James River in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Chesterfield after police discovered an unidentified man’s body in the James River Saturday.

Police were called to Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield around 12:39 p.m. after a body was seen in the river. Henrico Police and Fire helped with the recovery.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As authorities continue their investigation anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.