Boy airlifted to hospital after falling from third-floor apartment railing

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was airlifted to the hospital after falling from the third floor of an apartment in Prince George.

Officer Grochmal confirmed to 8News that Prince George County Police and Fire & EMS responded to the 5000 block of Owens Way after an 11-year-old fell from the third floor, struck a second-floor railing and then hit his head on the concrete.

The juvenile was flown to VCU Medical for further medical treatment. Officer Grochmal said the boy was conscious and breathing when he was transported.

An 8News crew is on the scene. Stay with us for updates.

