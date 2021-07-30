UPDATE: Teenage girl shot; several robbed in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a teenage girl was shot in the city’s southside during a home robbery Thursday night.

Officers were called to Kimrod Road and Limestone Drive at around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The exact circumstances are still unknown due to a language barrier. So far, police have gathered that the juvenile was shot by an unknown suspect. Several adults at the home were also robbed. An officer tells 8News at least two suspects were involved in the robbery

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers and detectives continue to investigate this matter and anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.