Photo of shooting scene on German School Road by Paul Nevadomski.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on German School Road Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:41 p.m., RPD officers were dispatched to the 800 block of German School Road for a crash with injuries.

The investigation has now updated the incident to a shooting.

Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation and will update with more information once it is available.