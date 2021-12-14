BREAKING: Two people dead, one hurt after triple shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are dead and a third person was injured after a triple shooting in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Around 2:06 a.m., police responded to a home on Barkbridge Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard.

Two more people were found inside the house. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time. They are saying the incident appears to be domestic related.

The other gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Their names of the victims have not been released, so that next-of-kin can be notified.

Police are still investigating the incident. You’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.