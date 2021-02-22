Chesterfield County officials announce teacher pay raises as part of fiscal year 2022 budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Monday made an announcement regarding school funding for fiscal year 2022.

Included in the funding is raises for the county’s 4,700+ teachers ranging from 1% to 11% based on years of service and compression adjustments. This is due to an additional $10 million in local funding. $8 million will also be available for employee bonuses.

Additionally, an acceleration of funding to the tune of $8.7 million for the construction of the new Moseley Elementary school and $3.9 million for an early learning center at the site of the old Harrowgate Elementary School has been announced.

Local support for the budget is now $329.9 million, according to the county, which is over $18 million higher than fiscal year 2021 and $10 million above the original fiscal year 2022 budget.

The budget will not be adopted until April.

