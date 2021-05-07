Chesterfield house fire forces three out of their home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Fire responded to a call of a house fire early Friday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at 2319 Buena Vista Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. and were able to control the fire within 40 minutes.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but two adults and one child were forced to leave their home due to the damage and are staying with family.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials have determined that it started in the back of the house.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more information.