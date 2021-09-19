Chesterfield inmate dies in custody, investigation opened by police

CHESTERFIELD, (WRIC) — An inmate in the chesterfield County jail died Saturday night as a result of a medical emergency, according to the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Department.

A fellow inmate notified facility staff at around 10 p.m. that Rebecca Franklin, 32, was having a medical emergency. Deputies found Franklin unresponsive in an area of the jail set aside for new arrivals.

According to a statement by the jail, deputies and medical personnel performed CPR and administered NARCAN until Chesterfield Fire and EMS arrived to begin “advance life saving measures.”

Franklin could not be revived, and was pronounced dead. Franklin was being held on a felony probation violation related to possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death, and the Chesterfield County Police Department is conducting a death investigation.