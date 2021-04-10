Chesterfield Police investigating bomb threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police is investigating a bomb threat that was made at a Wawa location on the 6000 block of Iron Bridge Road.

No one is hurt and all employees and customers have been evacuated from the scene. Officers are now trying to determine the origins of the threat.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 Tips app.