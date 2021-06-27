Chesterfield police investigating fatal Saturday crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a single-car accident that killed one person Saturday.

The incident happened in the 600 block of North Courthouse Road. Police say a car was traveling north when it went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are withholding the driver’s identity while they notify the next of kin. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information about this accident, contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.