Chesterfield Police investigating possible abduction

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield are investigating a possible abduction.

On August 20, the Chesterfield County Police Department responded to the Target on 201 Perimeter Drive in Midlothian after reports of a suspicious incident. Police reviewed surveillance video, which shows a woman walk up to a white Mazda in the parking lot in front of the store. A person then gets out of the back, grabs the woman and puts her in the back of the car. That car is then seen leaving the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.