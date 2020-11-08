Chesterfield Police cruiser hit by truck while responding to call

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County Police officer was hit by a truck when passing through the intersection Saturday night.

Chesterfield Police told 8News the officer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and two other people had minor injuries.

Chesterfield County Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews are all on the scene.

Police, Fire & EMS crews are all responding to an accident involving a police vehicle on Hicks Rd and Hull St Rd tonight.

According to Chesterfield Police, the police officer was responding to a call when the officer’s vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Hicks Road and Hull Street Road.

