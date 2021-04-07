Chesterfield police searching for a missing woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday.

40-year-old Elana Shanta Coleman was last seen by a relative at her home in the 11600 block of Reedy Branch Road around 9:00 a.m.

Coleman is described as African-American, roughly 5 feet 11 inches tall, and about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s whereabouts are asked contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.