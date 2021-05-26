Chesterfield police searching for missing 78-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who was last seen at her home Tuesday evening.

Police said Jacqueline Callaghan was last seen on May 25 near the intersection of Timber Ridge Road and East Timber Ridge Road around 10:30 p.m.

Callaghan is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair.

Authorities believe that she could be wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Callaghan’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.