Chesterfield Police searching for missing mom, 7-month-old daughter

Nashae T. Bishop (right) and her daughter, Arie Owens (left). Courtesy of Chesterfield police.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman and her 7-month-old child.

Police say Nashae T. Bishop and her daughter, Arie Owens, both of the 3000 block of Stony Lake Court in Richmond, were reported missing by Bishop’s social worker on Tuesday.

The last known contact with the pair was on June 12, police said, when the two moved from a residence in Stafford County to Stony Lake Court.

Police described Bishop as standing 5-feet-tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a light-to-medium- complexion.

The 7-month-old is described with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-066