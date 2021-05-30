Chesterfield Police searching for runaway teenager

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager.

Yudith A. Silva-Vasquez was last seen Friday night on May 28 before she went to bed. When her mother came home from work on May 29, Yudith was not home.

She is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 127-pounds. She has naturally brown hair which is dyed red and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. She does not drive a vehicle and may be in the Northern Virginia area.

Anyone with information about Vasquez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.