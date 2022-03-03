COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, a city official confirmed Thursday.

Colonial Heights Police Chief, Jeff Faries, was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, March 2.

Acccording to Virginia State Police, the reason for Faries’ removal was “allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions” while off-duty.

Major Rob Ruxer has been assigned as Acting Chief until further notice.

Faries has been with the Colonial Heights Police Department since 1989, and became interim Police Chief in 2005. He was given the position permanently in 2006.