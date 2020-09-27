Coronavirus Update: 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide; 7-day testing average below 5% for second day in a row

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. The portable Abbott ID Now uses a nasal swab to detect acute and infectious cases of COVID-19. ProHEALTH is offering the new service, which can deliver a test result in a s little as 15 minutes, at its centers in the tri-state area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, September 27.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 146,144 cases — 138,734 confirmed and 7,410 probable. This is an increase of 736 new reported cases since Friday.

A total of 10,889 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,159 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day positivity rate also stayed steady at 4.8 percent — three percentage points lower than Friday.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.

Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon

The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

Monday, Sept. 28 — Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m.

— Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 25, the college has reported:

39 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.

7 students are in isolation on campus.

12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 25, here is what the college has reported:

18 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.

0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

89 total (students and employees) active cases.

1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.

The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%

Local coronavirus cases

Chesterfield County had the highest number of new reported cases in our area, with 40 new reports of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.