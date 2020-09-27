Coronavirus Update: 15 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide; 7-day testing average below 5% for second day in a row

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. The portable Abbott ID Now uses a nasal swab to detect acute and infectious cases of COVID-19. ProHEALTH is offering the new service, which can deliver a test result in a s little as 15 minutes, at its centers in the tri-state area. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health for Sunday, September 27.

According to the health department, Virginia now has 146,144 cases — 138,734 confirmed and 7,410 probable. This is an increase of 736 new reported cases since Friday.

A total of 10,889 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 3,159 people have reportedly died because of it — that’s 15 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 7-day positivity rate also stayed steady at 4.8 percent — three percentage points lower than Friday.

Upcoming testing locations

Richmond

  • Tuesday, September 29 — Broad Rock Community Center 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 30 — The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church North 10 a.m. to noon
  • Friday, October 2 —Eastern Henrico Health Department 1 to 4 p.m.

Chesterfield

  • Monday, Sept. 28 — Cornerstone Church 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 29 — United Methodist Church 5 to 7 p.m.

COVID-19 at local universities

Virginia Commonwealth University

As of Sept. 25, the college has reported:

  • 39 active student cases and 4 active employee cases of COVID-19.
  • 7 students are in isolation on campus.
  • 12 students are in quarantine on campus.

University of Richmond

As of Sept. 25, here is what the college has reported:

  • 18 total cases and 2 active cases of COVID-19.
  • The university said there were 25 people who tested positive before arriving on campus.
  • 0.4 percent cumulative testing positivity rate

James Madison University

The university’s dashboard as of Sept. 25 shows that:

  • 89 total (students and employees) active cases.
  • 1,385 people have recovered from the virus since July.
  • The overall positivity rate of the university’s health center’s test is 24.07%
  • Read about one JMU student’s experience with COVID-19 here.

Local coronavirus cases

Chesterfield County had the highest number of new reported cases in our area, with 40 new reports of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

  • Charles City County: 85 cases, 5 death
  • Chesterfield County: 5,985 cases, 94 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 256 cases, 25 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 393 cases, 7 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 4,637 cases, 61 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 385 cases, 11 deaths
  • Goochland County: 271 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 1,293 cases, 37 deaths
  • Henrico County: 5,453 cases, 211 deaths
  • New Kent County: 191 cases, 3 death
  • Powhatan County: 222 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus Updates

