CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Costco on Mall Drive in Chesterfield County was evacuated Saturday evening.

Fire Crews were called to the grocery chain around 7:30 p.m. for a small grease fire in the bakery. Chesterfield Fire says the fire was out before crews arrived. Officials on scene say Costco workers put out the flames.

Smoke was in the building, so all shoppers, employees, and staff were forced to evacuate.

There are no injuries to report.