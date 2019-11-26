Breaking News
Crash involving Chesterfield Police vehicle closes all lanes of Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Hull Street Road are closed near Pocoshock Boulevard due to a crash involving a Chesterfield County Police vehicle.

VDOT said at 3:20 p.m. that all lanes were closed in both directions, advising motorists to expect delays and use an alternate route.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

