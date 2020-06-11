2 killed in Chesterfield crash along Beach Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police tells 8News that two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash along Beach Road Wednesday night.
The confirmation comes after emergency crews were called to the 13700 block of Beach Road, east of Brandy Oaks Drive for a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 6:15 p.m.
Hours later, portions of Beach Road remain blocked off as police conduct their investigation.
Police are working to identify the deceased. An 8News crew is on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
