1  of  2
Breaking News
2 killed in Chesterfield crash along Beach Road NASCAR bans display of the Confederate flag at its events and properties

2 killed in Chesterfield crash along Beach Road

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police tells 8News that two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash along Beach Road Wednesday night.

The confirmation comes after emergency crews were called to the 13700 block of Beach Road, east of Brandy Oaks Drive for a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 6:15 p.m.

Hours later, portions of Beach Road remain blocked off as police conduct their investigation.

Police are working to identify the deceased. An 8News crew is on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events