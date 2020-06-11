2 killed in Chesterfield crash along Beach Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police tells 8News that two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash along Beach Road Wednesday night.

The confirmation comes after emergency crews were called to the 13700 block of Beach Road, east of Brandy Oaks Drive for a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 6:15 p.m.

Hours later, portions of Beach Road remain blocked off as police conduct their investigation.

Police are working to identify the deceased. An 8News crew is on scene.

BREAKING—Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield near Beach Rd, just east of Brandy Oaks Drive. Chesterfield police say they’re working to identify victims, and they’ll work to get us more reportable information prior to @8NEWS at 11. Stay close. pic.twitter.com/o7B6MkoEgg — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) June 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: