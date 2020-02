RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Tuesday morning on Richmond’s Southside.

Police arrived to the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway around 3 a.m. after receiving a call about random gunfire.

Two men were found unresponsive in the parking lot of a small apartment complex. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are still searching for a suspect. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Richmond Police.