A man is dead in Henrico after being struck by a motor vehicle. Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road around 11:04 P.M. to investigate a pick-up truck striking a pedestrian. At the scene, first responders found a male with serious wounds. He died at the scene and has not yet been identified. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Part of Staples Mill is closed. You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

