HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed near Carter G. Woodson Middle School Monday night.

Officers responded to Winston Churchill Drive at 11:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found a body lying in the parking lot. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Deanthony Davis of Petersburg. Police said he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument before several shots rang out.

Police are now searching for a dark sedan seen leaving the area.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting any information be brough to Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202, or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.