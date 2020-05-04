Death investigation underway in Henrico

1  of  2
Treasury announces record borrowing of $2.99 trillion

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Henrico County, according to police.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 5000 block of Miller’s Lane.

Authorities say the victim is an adult male with trauma.

An 8News crew is en route to this developing story. Stay with us for updates.

