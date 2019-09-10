1  of  2
Death investigation underway in Hopewell after woman found dead

Woman was apparently strangled, according to police

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Hopewell after a woman was apparently strangled to death.

Officers were called to the area of East Broadway and East Marks Street just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a woman had been assaulted and a man was on top of her.

The woman died at the scene, according to authorities. Police tell 8News they believe she may have been strangled to death.

Police did not say at the scene if anyone was in custody.

