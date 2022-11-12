Richmond Police are investigating a death on Old Brook Road Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left one man dead on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at 11:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man at the scene with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

