Death investigation underway in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night in the city’s southside.

At approximately 9:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Courtland Street off Richmond Highway for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an adult male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer and Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used. Both reporting methods are anonymous.