Deputy Chief Gerald Smith appointed new chief of Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney today appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith as chief of the Richmond Police Department. He assumes the position on July 1.

Smith is from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department where he serves as the Executive Officer of Investigative Services. In that position, he commands criminal investigations including domestic violence, crimes against children, sexual assault and homicide, according to a press release.

“Deputy Chief Gerald Smith is who Richmond needs right now – a reform-minded leader with deep experience in community policing and de-escalation,” said Mayor Stoney in the release.

Earlier today, Richmond’s new interim police chief, William “Jody” Blackwell, left his post less than two weeks after taking over for former chief William Smith.

A Richmond police spokesperson told 8News that Blackwell was no longer the interim chief but did not elaborate on whether he resigned.

