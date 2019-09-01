1  of  4
Breaking News
8 dead, including gunman, 21 gunshot victims in Odessa mass shooting Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as Category 5 hurricane Investigation underway in Chesterfield after person found dead in car Man found shot to death on porch in Richmond
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics

Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as Category 5 hurricane

Breaking News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Extremely powerful, life-threatening Hurricane Dorian has reached the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Dorian made landfall in Elbow Cay at 12:40 p.m. EDT.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to a monstrous 185 mph (295 kph) from 180 mph (285 kph).

The Category 5 storm was moving west at 8 mph (13 kph).

The Hurricane Center says the arrival of the storm poses “a life-threatening situation” with hazards that will cause “extreme destruction.”

Wind gusts were clocked at over 220 mph (354 kph). The storm surge was measured at between 18 to 23 feet (5.4 to 7 meters) above normal tide levels.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events